Joe Biden Falls Asleep in National Interview; But His Vigor + Strength are 2nd to None

While being interviewed by MSNBC, and answering the question as to whether or not he was going to run again, Joe Biden fell asleep and had to be awakened by the reporter.But still, Democrats will claim that his vigor and intellect are second to none.





#JoeBiden #bidenasleep #uspolitics





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more