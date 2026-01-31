The TCC reportedly kidnapped a gas station employee.

Adding:

💬Emergency power outages have been implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

In particular, they have been introduced in the Chernigov, Sumy, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Kiev and its surrounding areas.

The metro has completely stopped running in Kharkov, and some stations in Kiev are not operational.

💬 Kiev Mayor Klitschko reports that the metro has stopped running

💧 No water in Kiev

💬The mayor of Chisinau reported that a large part of the capital is without electricity for unknown reasons.

💬Emergency power outages have also been introduced in the Odessa region, according to DTEK. The schedules are not in effect.

💬Ukrainian media report that emergency power outages have been implemented in most regions of Ukraine due to a serious problem that has arisen in the energy system.

Additionally, media reports indicate that water supply has been disrupted in certain parts of Kiev.

💧Vinnitsa is currently completely without water supply

Videos are being posted online showing water no longer flowing from taps in Poltava

💬In some districts of Kiev, particularly in Obolon, water and heat are gone due to emergency power outages, local residents report.

The power outage in Moldova is caused, among other things, by failures in the energy system of Ukraine - the Republic's Ministry of Energy.

The authorities have not yet commented on the reasons for the blackout in Ukraine, reports Telemarathon.

💧 The water supply has also been cut off in Kharkov, local residents report. Electric transport is not operating.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Shmygal issued an official comment about the blackouts

💬It will take 24-36 hours to stabilize the energy system and restore full power generation at the nuclear power plant after today's blackout, said Sergei Nagorniak, a member of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services.

💬🇺🇦“This is not a 'blackout', but a cascading system failure”

The former head of "Ukrenergo" Vladimir Kudritsky, stated that there was no national blackout today, so "the situation is not similar to the one that occurred in November 2024".

💬Moldovan energy companies are resuming the supply of electricity to consumers following a failure in the cross-border power lines between Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania, the country's energy ministry reported.

Adding:

Cuba Declares a State of Emergency

Escalation around the Island of Freedom continues to intensify. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has announced the introduction of an international state of emergency in response to what Havana describes as a US-imposed fuel blockade.

Cuban authorities openly frame American actions as existential threats, not only to national sovereignty but to broader global stability. This language signals that Havana is preparing not just for economic pressure, but for prolonged confrontation.

Against this backdrop, Russian military-analytical sources note that Cuba’s response options are inevitably asymmetric. Conventional parity with the United States is impossible.

❗️This is where Geran strike drones enter strategic discussions. With long operational range and low cost, such UAVs represent one of the few tools capable of altering deterrence logic without escalating to missiles or nuclear systems.