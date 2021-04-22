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BARBARA LOE FISHER VS. BIG PHARMA AND CORPORATE MEDIA 40+ HISTORY - CHAMPION OF INFORMED CONSENT
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33 views • April 22, 2021
Only God knows how many children have been saved due to her advocacy work and educating parents on "informed consent."
We love you Barbara! You are a true American hero!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/barbara-loe-fishers-40-year-history-advocating-for-the-vaccine-injured-and-the-right-to-informed-consent/
We love you Barbara! You are a true American hero!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/barbara-loe-fishers-40-year-history-advocating-for-the-vaccine-injured-and-the-right-to-informed-consent/
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