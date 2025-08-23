Socrates: 300 Year Cycle of Unprecedented Change after Worldwide War w/ Martin Armstrong

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Economist Martin Armstrong rejoins the program to unpack the massive change his Socrates AI flags from worldwide economic data. He explains why the model is pointing to a historic inflection—and, as he asserts, how Socrates has been 100% accurate in timing when wars begin. Armstrong also lays out a 300-year cycle of change he says will follow the wars, reshaping currencies, capital flows, and governance.

Learn more at https://ArmstrongEconomics.com

