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https://gnews.org/articles/516895
Summary：11/07/2022 The New Yorker's Evan Osnos slanders Mr. Miles Guo as a collaborator with CCP intelligence agencies while citing a CCP government source. He links Mr. Guo to Trump's Republicans but cites a Republican private intelligence firm that falsely accused Mr. Guo is a CCP agent. He is afraid to reveal the name of the company because it would expose his lies.