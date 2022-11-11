The New Yorker Uses Poor Tricks to Smear Mr. Miles Guo

https://gnews.org/articles/516895
Summary：11/07/2022 The New Yorker's Evan Osnos slanders Mr. Miles Guo as a collaborator with CCP intelligence agencies while citing a CCP government source. He links Mr. Guo to Trump's Republicans but cites a Republican private intelligence firm that falsely accused Mr. Guo is a CCP agent. He is afraid to reveal the name of the company because it would expose his lies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.