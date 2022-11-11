https://gnews.org/articles/516895

Summary：11/07/2022 The New Yorker's Evan Osnos slanders Mr. Miles Guo as a collaborator with CCP intelligence agencies while citing a CCP government source. He links Mr. Guo to Trump's Republicans but cites a Republican private intelligence firm that falsely accused Mr. Guo is a CCP agent. He is afraid to reveal the name of the company because it would expose his lies.



