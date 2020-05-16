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Corona Extravaganza
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30 views • May 16, 2020
Corona Extravaganza
Where do you go for food? How many times a day should you touch your face? Your friends face? Check out our multilingual survival resource. This is the best place to find information on surviving the present crisis. Learn the best way to keep your food and water fresh, and learn how you can join the Supply Exchange Network (S.Ex. Network), so you can share and acquire all the supplies you need.
Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Twitter: @InsertFootFunny, insertfoottheater.com/twitter
Instagram: @insertfoottheater, insertfoottheater.com/instagram
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com, insertfoottheater.com/YouTube
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Bitchute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
Where do you go for food? How many times a day should you touch your face? Your friends face? Check out our multilingual survival resource. This is the best place to find information on surviving the present crisis. Learn the best way to keep your food and water fresh, and learn how you can join the Supply Exchange Network (S.Ex. Network), so you can share and acquire all the supplies you need.
Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Twitter: @InsertFootFunny, insertfoottheater.com/twitter
Instagram: @insertfoottheater, insertfoottheater.com/instagram
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com, insertfoottheater.com/YouTube
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Bitchute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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