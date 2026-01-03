BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump: "Nobody can stop us. There’s nobody with the capability that we have."
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
318 views • 1 day ago

President Trump: "Nobody can stop us. There’s nobody with the capability that we have."

"When I watch that war in Russia going on and on and on, with everybody dying, it’s primitive. It’s primitive. It’s horrible."

Source @Real World News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpvenezuelabraggart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
Global tensions escalate as US-Israel strategy risks multi-front war with Iran, Russia, and China

Global tensions escalate as US-Israel strategy risks multi-front war with Iran, Russia, and China

Finn Heartley
HHS freezes child care funds to 50 U.S. states amid Minnesota fraud review

HHS freezes child care funds to 50 U.S. states amid Minnesota fraud review

Laura Harris
U.S. approves $328.5 million arms sale to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

U.S. approves $328.5 million arms sale to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Echoes of Andromeda: How governments, academic institutions and elites erased proof of pre-flood civilizations

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy