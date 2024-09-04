Is The Legal Ownership Modal Outdated

There are two modes of ownership, they are far more closely related that people seem to realize. The private and public ownership models are not at opposite ends of the spectrum. Neither exists without the other. The differences are mere ones of degree, not quality. Public ownership is ownership by the state, though some think of it as ownership by the people. But that is just the issue. There is no public and no state, there are only individuals, and, in the end, it is individuals who operate our public institutions and make the decisions. On the other hand, no one has absolute power and so all ownership is to some degree, licenced by the state and operates by the grace of the state. Private ownership is just a model that reduces the oversight of the state. Public ownership is a form of ownership where the individual has less personal power. But neither exists without some element of the other. These two models are, however, both subjected to the law. It is the law that assigns ownership. The law cannot assign all power to an individual, nor can it give power to everyone equally, this is why public and private ownership are under the law and neither exists in anything resembling a pure state. The question is, has this model reached its limit of usefulness.