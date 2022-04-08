X22 REPORT - Do People Really Believe The Biggest Scandal In Modern US History Will Go Unpunished?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Do People Really Believe The Biggest Scandal In Modern US History Will Go Unpunished?
The [DS] is using everything they have right now to fight against the patriots. This is an information war, Trump is a war time president. The [DS] is doing everything they can to protect their crimes from reaching the public, this has already failed, they do not have control over this. AZ AG reports fraud but is not doing anything about it. The people must push and demand justice. When you overthrow a government and cheat your way in and you get caught, laws, nominations are revoked because the puppet government did not have the authority to issue these.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above