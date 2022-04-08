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X22 REPORT - Do People Really Believe The Biggest Scandal In Modern US History Will Go Unpunished?
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92 views • April 08, 2022
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2745b - April 7, 2022
Do People Really Believe The Biggest Scandal In Modern US History Will Go Unpunished?

The [DS] is using everything they have right now to fight against the patriots. This is an information war, Trump is a war time president. The [DS] is doing everything they can to protect their crimes from reaching the public, this has already failed, they do not have control over this. AZ AG reports fraud but is not doing anything about it. The people must push and demand justice. When you overthrow a government and cheat your way in and you get caught, laws, nominations are revoked because the puppet government did not have the authority to issue these.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

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censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admincriminal syndicate
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