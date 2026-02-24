BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The AI Wave Is Here, Ride It or Risk Getting Left Behind - Rob Cressy
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
40 views • 1 day ago


The possibilities of expanding and creating with AI technology are limitless. Rather than being afraid of this incredible tool, why not embrace it and use it to grow your business, your dreams, or both? This is the mindset that Rob Cressy, a natural optimist and high-performance coach, brings to the exciting new world of AI tech. “Positivity helps you accomplish your goals quicker than a negative mindset,” Rob declares. He applies this approach to his use of ChatGPT, noting that the advent of AI right now is like the introduction of the internet decades ago - it’s the future. Get on board or get left behind. AI is simply a tool that can help expand businesses and multiple productivity and your competition is more than likely using it. So embrace AI and use it to bring positive change to the world.



TAKEAWAYS


If you think small, you’ll get small results - so think BIG


There will be a huge gap between those who learn to use AI and those who do not


ChatGPT helps you create more effectively and more quickly


If you want to be the best in your field, using AI is a non-negotiable



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Design Your Best Self: https://robcressy.com/best/

Launch Your Podcast course: https://robcressy.com/launch/

AI Frameworks Library: https://robcressy.ai/ai-frameworks-library

5 Best ChatGPT Prompts: https://robcressy.ai/best-chatgpt-prompts

Join Undeniable (Unlimited Method): joinundeniable.com


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROB CRESSY

Website: https://robcressy.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rob_cressy/

X: https://x.com/robcressy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@unlimitedailab

Podcasts: https://bit.ly/4ahkxKN


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #robcressy #EndTimes #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #MachineLearning #AntiChrist #Technology #AutomatedIntelligence #SyntheticIntelligence #AIForBusiness #BusinessGrowth #AIAutomation #CashlessSociety #technology #leadership #entrepreneurship


Keywords
technologyaiartificial intelligencetechtina griffincounter culture mom showrob cressy
