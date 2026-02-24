The AI Wave Is Here, Ride It or Risk Getting Left Behind - Rob Cressy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The possibilities of expanding and creating with AI technology are limitless. Rather than being afraid of this incredible tool, why not embrace it and use it to grow your business, your dreams, or both? This is the mindset that Rob Cressy, a natural optimist and high-performance coach, brings to the exciting new world of AI tech. “Positivity helps you accomplish your goals quicker than a negative mindset,” Rob declares. He applies this approach to his use of ChatGPT, noting that the advent of AI right now is like the introduction of the internet decades ago - it’s the future. Get on board or get left behind. AI is simply a tool that can help expand businesses and multiple productivity and your competition is more than likely using it. So embrace AI and use it to bring positive change to the world.
TAKEAWAYS
If you think small, you’ll get small results - so think BIG
There will be a huge gap between those who learn to use AI and those who do not
ChatGPT helps you create more effectively and more quickly
If you want to be the best in your field, using AI is a non-negotiable
