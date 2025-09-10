Aaron Siri and Senator Johnson Vaccines Cause So Much Injury!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Aaron Siri: There's nobody out there that you can talk about the way the media and the medical profession talks about people that don't vaccinate, throw them out of school, kick them out of their jobs, the way that those folks are treated. They're not to be lectured by anybody about civility. That is the height of absurdity. It's an insult on top of injury.

Senator Ron Johnson: I asked repeatedly during COVID, if these things are so effective, why do you care if somebody else gets vaccinated?

Aaron Siri: Well, Senator, do you know? You know, our firm has the largest practice in the country that represents children that need medical exemption. I will tell you, we don't have a single client who is immunocast state their neutrophil levels are such that they're only susceptible to disease that could really injure them. For the few that we vaccinated, but not the other 1400 pathogens. It doesn't exist. It's a myth, basically, but it's a way to bludgeon again, the kids whose parents typically don't need these vaccines. Can I just say one thing about the autism bit, just because it's been bandied about? You know, we sued the CDC for the studies that support that the vaccines given in the first month of life do not cause autism. We sued them because they wouldn't give it to us. We said, give us a study just show that Meningococcal vaccine, the polio vaccine, the hep B vaccine, the Hib vaccine and the hep B vaccine, those five vaccines don't cause autism. You know what they provided? None! We sued them in federal court. They ended up in a stipulated order. They gave us 20 studies. Not one of them has to do with those vaccines. They're all MMR or they're of the Marisol. This notion that there's a mountain of studies out there that show vaccines doesn't cause autism is ridiculous, and I've heard the measles death in Texas bandied about. We represent one of those families. We've seen the medical records. One of those kids, I could tell you for certain, did not die from measles. He died from hospital malfeasance. He wasn't even having measles. Let me tell you my definition of vaccine, Senator, it's a product that causes so much injury that it has to have liability immunity for the injuries that it's causing. That's what a vaccine is. You.

09/09/2024 - House committee holds hearing with vaccine science critics: https://www.youtube.com/live/msXXyf2ZetI?si=gZgRAlC7WPQvwEs9

VACCINES ARE DRUGS! https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/vaccines-are-drugs