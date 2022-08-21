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Kate Shemirani: Your Teeth, The Circuit Breakers Of Your Body's Electrical System
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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252 views • August 21, 2022

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to discuss the incredible design of the Creator in our teeth. She talks about how the teeth work not just for eating, talking and smiling, but how it works in the electrical system of our bodies. We'll also talk about proper care for our teeth.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-your-teeth-the-circuit-breakers-of-your-bodys-electrical-system/
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