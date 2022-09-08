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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 36: September 08, 2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1046 views • September 08, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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C.E.O. in Europe Sounds the Alarm: Heading into Banking Crisis, Collapse of Industry, Households, Economy -- "weeks away"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/c-e-o-in-europe-sounds-the-alarm-heading-into-banking-crisis-collapse-of-industry-and-households-and-then-economycomplete-collapse-of-european-business-and-currency-weeks-away

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China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters – sources

https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/evergrande-crisis-deepens-lender-seizes-headquarters-ft-2022-09-08/

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India, China troops begin disengaging from border area: New Delhi

https://insiderpaper.com/india-china-troops-begin-disengaging-from-border-area-new-delhi/

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BRICS ties seen as key to global recovery

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202209/08/WS63194613a310fd2b29e769a9.html

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Swiss Citizens Who Overheat Their Homes This Winter Could Face Hefty Fines & 3 Years in Jail

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/swiss-citizens-who-overheat-their-homes-winter-could-face-hefty-fines-nd-3-years-jail

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Deutsche Bank Strategists See Risk of US Stocks Sinking 25%

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/deutsche-bank-strategists-see-25-092941206.html

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9/11 survivor recounts escaping from 81st floor of World Trade Center: 'Don't look, just run'

https://www.foxnews.com/us/9-11-survivor-recounts-escaping-81st-floor-world-trade-center-dont-look-just-run

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
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