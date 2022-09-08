Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 36: September 08, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

C.E.O. in Europe Sounds the Alarm: Heading into Banking Crisis, Collapse of Industry, Households, Economy -- "weeks away"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/c-e-o-in-europe-sounds-the-alarm-heading-into-banking-crisis-collapse-of-industry-and-households-and-then-economycomplete-collapse-of-european-business-and-currency-weeks-away

China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters – sources

https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/evergrande-crisis-deepens-lender-seizes-headquarters-ft-2022-09-08/

India, China troops begin disengaging from border area: New Delhi

https://insiderpaper.com/india-china-troops-begin-disengaging-from-border-area-new-delhi/

BRICS ties seen as key to global recovery

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202209/08/WS63194613a310fd2b29e769a9.html

Swiss Citizens Who Overheat Their Homes This Winter Could Face Hefty Fines & 3 Years in Jail

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/swiss-citizens-who-overheat-their-homes-winter-could-face-hefty-fines-nd-3-years-jail

Deutsche Bank Strategists See Risk of US Stocks Sinking 25%

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/deutsche-bank-strategists-see-25-092941206.html

9/11 survivor recounts escaping from 81st floor of World Trade Center: 'Don't look, just run'

https://www.foxnews.com/us/9-11-survivor-recounts-escaping-81st-floor-world-trade-center-dont-look-just-run

