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TOTAL HEALTH FRAUD: CDC Quietly Changes Definition of Vaccine 😡
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42 views • September 13, 2021
While the lying media continues to blast your minds with fear-based propaganda about COVID-19, the “Delta Variant” and support the forceful strapping of masks to your kids’ faces, the CDC went behind the scenes and changed their definition of the word “vaccine.” I guess they didn’t expect you to notice. Now, if you would have checked the CDC’s own website on August 26, you would have read a definition of “vaccine” that most people would have been familiar with. Back then, the CDC’s definition of “vaccine” was “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” The definition of “vaccination” was “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”
The keyword here is “IMMUNITY.” A vaccine, by DEFINITION, is supposed to give you IMMUNITY from the disease that the injection is meant for. Tetanus shots give you immunity against Tetanus. Smallpox shots give you immunity against smallpox. If you take a vaccine for something, and you still end up getting whatever it was that you were inoculated for, then the vaccine clearly didn’t work. Now, we already know that the COVID vaccines do not provide you with “immunity” from the Fauci-funded China flu, as we’ve been told our liberties won’t be restored, a mask is still necessary and the best thing to do is stay away from everyone, forever – and, the injections themselves have set a record as the most dangerous rollout of inoculation in United States history, approaching 14,000 deaths as of today, according to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System – AND, the “media” continues to tell us about these very scary “breakthrough” cases; take Oscar De La Hoya for example. Despite being quote as “fully vaccinated,” De La Hoya, among so many other people in the world, are still getting infected with COVID-19. In many cases, it appears inoculation victims (“vaccinated” people) are in much worse shape compared to those who haven’t taken the shots. A study from Oxford even found that “fully vaccinated” people carry 251 times the viral load of the virus and experts fear that these people could be the real “superspreaders”, contributing to more of those “breakthrough cases” that the government can’t seem to give us a clear answer about.
In Israel, the Prime Minister said the second dose of the shot “has faded” and now not only is a 3rd shot required, but even worse the Israeli COVID Czar is saying citizens need the fourth jab, imagine that! CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it herself, the vaccine’s “effectiveness” is “waning” and people who got the shots early on are at “risk of severe disease,” whatever that was supposed to mean. The oligarchs are gearing up to push the booster shots. Many have said these shots don’t meet the definition of a vaccine, and the CDC’s new definition of “vaccine” suggests those experts are right.
We don’t need to be doctors or scientists to know what a vaccination is supposed to do; give you immunity for the disease the shot was designed for. However, in light of the COVID vaccine’s ineffectiveness and general deadliness, they pulled a fast one and switched up the definition to justify what we all knew was true from the get-go: They don’t give you immunity. In many cases, your immunity is much lower than what it would be if you experienced a natural infection.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 9th 2021.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-massive-deception-continues/
The keyword here is “IMMUNITY.” A vaccine, by DEFINITION, is supposed to give you IMMUNITY from the disease that the injection is meant for. Tetanus shots give you immunity against Tetanus. Smallpox shots give you immunity against smallpox. If you take a vaccine for something, and you still end up getting whatever it was that you were inoculated for, then the vaccine clearly didn’t work. Now, we already know that the COVID vaccines do not provide you with “immunity” from the Fauci-funded China flu, as we’ve been told our liberties won’t be restored, a mask is still necessary and the best thing to do is stay away from everyone, forever – and, the injections themselves have set a record as the most dangerous rollout of inoculation in United States history, approaching 14,000 deaths as of today, according to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System – AND, the “media” continues to tell us about these very scary “breakthrough” cases; take Oscar De La Hoya for example. Despite being quote as “fully vaccinated,” De La Hoya, among so many other people in the world, are still getting infected with COVID-19. In many cases, it appears inoculation victims (“vaccinated” people) are in much worse shape compared to those who haven’t taken the shots. A study from Oxford even found that “fully vaccinated” people carry 251 times the viral load of the virus and experts fear that these people could be the real “superspreaders”, contributing to more of those “breakthrough cases” that the government can’t seem to give us a clear answer about.
In Israel, the Prime Minister said the second dose of the shot “has faded” and now not only is a 3rd shot required, but even worse the Israeli COVID Czar is saying citizens need the fourth jab, imagine that! CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it herself, the vaccine’s “effectiveness” is “waning” and people who got the shots early on are at “risk of severe disease,” whatever that was supposed to mean. The oligarchs are gearing up to push the booster shots. Many have said these shots don’t meet the definition of a vaccine, and the CDC’s new definition of “vaccine” suggests those experts are right.
We don’t need to be doctors or scientists to know what a vaccination is supposed to do; give you immunity for the disease the shot was designed for. However, in light of the COVID vaccine’s ineffectiveness and general deadliness, they pulled a fast one and switched up the definition to justify what we all knew was true from the get-go: They don’t give you immunity. In many cases, your immunity is much lower than what it would be if you experienced a natural infection.
Originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 9th 2021.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-massive-deception-continues/
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