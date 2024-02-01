Create New Account
CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—Smart Cities or Corrupt Politicians?
February 1, 2024: My guest this week is Lisa Miron, LLB, LLM, BSC in Environmental Science, litigation lawyer, activist and writer. She practiced law in the auto sector and ran her own law firm for 11 years. She’s a wife, a mother and a Christian and a very proud Canadian. We discuss C40 cities, the Global Covenant of Mayors and the plans being implemented by globalists in the WEF and other transnational influencers to control your spending, your eating, your clothing, your travel and your communications. Lisa has a great substack and distributes a lot of information and commentary by email.

Visit Lisa’s substack here: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

To review the C40 Cities document discussed on this episode, you can find it here:

https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf


