USAF Enviromental Specialist Kristen Meghan | Blows Whistle On Air Force | Chemtrail Chemicals

At the 2013 Atlanta.MusicLibertyFest.com, Kristen Meghan, former Air Force Industrial Hygienist / Environmental Specialist gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about chemicals known to be in Chemtrails while serving her Country. Furthermore, she explains why she left the military after an attempt to silence her from speaking out on employee exposures from industrial sanding operations. This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for U.S. Please take a minute to thank her and help U.S. by redistributing this Video and any other VALID information about Chemtrails to as many people as you can! This is a GLOBAL issue, other countries must get this information as well. "they" are spraying the majority of the population... Why?