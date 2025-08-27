ISNEX MEMORIAL & TRIBUTE John L. Petersen

In the wake of the recent passing of John L. Petersen on August 20, 2025, we at ISNEX pay heartfelt tribute to a true visionary whose forward-thinking legacy continues to inspire us all. As a renowned futurist and founder of The Arlington Institute, John dedicated his life to anticipating wild cards—those high-impact surprises that shape our world—and developing tools for navigating extraordinary change. His work, from authoring best-selling books like “Out of the Blue” to creating the world's first national surprise anticipation center in Singapore, embodied a profound commitment to innovation and hope for the future. In his memory, we encourage everyone to visit his website, johnlpetersen.com, to watch the poignant video testament to his courage, which serves as a fitting memorial capturing his enduring optimism and contributions to futurism.

As the creator of both ISNEX & Intellectual Force Fields, it was a pleasure to meet Mr. Petersen and discuss this groundbreaking innovation with him. He showed genuine interest in the potential of Intellectual Force Fields' technology. As a decorated veteran, electrical engineer, and strategist who advised governments and led non-profits, John was the epitome of a visionary, always pushing boundaries in fields like national security, energy, and media.

