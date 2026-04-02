The Kaaba And OBAMA LIBRARY !! Told Ya SO! UP-Rising of the SUN? AGAIN ?? IMPOSSIBLE ! Now You Know

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/0cLkVK4gebI?si=4d01S_ccngP-F-as
Quotation from original video description….”The Obama Library is Simply the risen Kaaba..The Stained glass window is also the Called the Rising SUN ...Wrap your head around that.. No Chance in 100 million..."
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