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A Man's Real Job, Life is In Blood, Can Dry Bones Live w/PG
Resistance Chicks
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35 views • December 22, 2021
Read Along Blog: A Man's JOB? Only one Job! His Family, 1 Timothy 3
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/12/a-mans-job-only-one-job-his-family-1.html
Right Now I am telling everyone in America to repent and turn to God. Without God's Blood of redemption that resurrected Jesus Christ, racing through our blood ***America is a complete loser*** as a country.
The Great USA Government, Police Forces everywhere, National Guard, A huge Military, CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSA, Border Patrol, etc. can not stop child pornography, pandemic illnesses and sicknesses like cancer, starvation World Wide, sex trafficking, human trafficking, gangsters, drug cartels, monetary fraud, so much more come from outside the country or in the country.
But they can stop "Ivermectin" from coming in the country. Ivermectin is "by law" completely legal! Think about that. Jesus Christ in men is the glory of Men! All men must be saved! Salvation from their inability to do the right thing without God in them.

Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.

LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.

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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.
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