Musical excerpt "The mirror don't lie..." #0 ~ The Stew Peters Show

Mirror. SourceBREAKING: 80 Canadian Doctors DEAD; Health Council ADMITS Jabs 100% Ineffective! https://rumble.com/v1ogghn-breaking-80-canadian-doctors-dead-health-council-admits-jabs-100-ineffectiv.html





Quote: "Dr. Shimon Yanowitz joins to expose the dangerous formations he found in the thawed C-19 injections! He found worms, circuitry, and Bluetooth signals all coming from the jab! Anissa Sain joins to expose how her life as a health care provider for special needs children changed forever after she took the J&J injection! The U.K.’s own security health council has put out numbers revealing that the efficacy rate of every single vaccine ends up going to zero over time. Dr.Jane joins us today to discuss. The unexpected deaths of young Canadian doctors since the rollout of the compulsory vaccines there is getting worse by the day. Doctors in their 20s, 30s, and 40s simply dropping dead while exercising, or suffer heart attacks out of the blue. Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com! Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/ Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans! Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order. http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD! CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew If your dog as been feeling tired or not having the energy it used to, this 1 ingredient could be the reason: https://dogfoodexposed.com/STEW In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts! Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/ Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r