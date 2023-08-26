Conform to Christ, not to the world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church.



In his short video sermon, pastor Craig warns us to be conformed to Christ and not to the world.



In Romans 12:2, Paul writes: And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.



In James 4:4, we read: Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.



In Galatians 5:19-21, we are warned about the works of the flesh, which is of the world: Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, Envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.



In 1 John 2:15-17, we read also about not being conformed to the ways of the world: Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.



We are to be conformed to Christ, to His image, His likeness, His righteousness and sin no more in the same way, Christ never sinned.



