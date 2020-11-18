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10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)
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13 views • November 18, 2020
This video includes some of my photographs of sunrises and sunsets, along with posters of Christian messages of spiritual wisdom to inspire the viewer. It also reminds us that we should be thankful for God's love and grace every day, not just during the Thanksgiving season.
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