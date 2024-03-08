62) Superar os Partidos políticos (Valérie Bugault)

Fonte, canal Nicolas BOUVIER. Março 07, 2024.
Rénovation et évolution par le droit : Le projet "Révoludroit" de Valérie Bugault !: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ubx54Cr1V_Y
Lista de vídeos de Valérie Bugault (Governo Público na Europa continental): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/493e3909-15ad-41b6-94f5-31bab980dfb2?index=1
#RestaurarPortugal e/ou #RestaurarPT
Acesso às sessões de dúvidas (em directo): https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.