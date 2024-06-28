Ukrainian's Ambushed by Russian Warriors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian video. Ukrainian's wanted to attack the positions of the Russian Army, but they themselves were ambushed by Russian Warriors.
Once again, we draw attention to the fact that before the battle they communicated in their own dialect, but when it got nasty they immediately switched to their native Russian language.