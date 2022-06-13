Admiral Byrd’s Testimony On The Inner Earth

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Admiral Byrd’s testimony is proof of the existence of the Inner Earth.
Our planet 🌎 is not solid like we have been taught. It’s hollow and spherical, like all planets.
There is an outer world and inner world. When this planet moves higher in frequency, the inner and outer earth will merge as one civilization.