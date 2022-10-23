Answer This Question. Seek The Leading Of God's Spirit

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Jesus was crucified due to ignorance of his people. The same antichrist spirit. Jesus met with that caused him to be crucified is still present and will deceive many people in these times. I ask this question before and no one could get the answer. It is something the Spirit has to reveal to people.
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