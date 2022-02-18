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UK EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS THEY INJECTED YOU WITH HIV+ MRNA TEC - FROM A COMMON COLD TO HIV+ AIDS - THEY GIVE YOU THIS TO SELL YOU A VACCINE!
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427 views • February 18, 2022
UK EVERYONES GOT V-AIDS HIV+ INJECTED INTO YOU AS A COVID SHOT AND GIVE YOU V-AIDS! - NOW THE ROYALS POP STARS ARE VERTUE SIGNALING AND DOING THERE PART SHILLING FOR BIG PHARMA - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! BLOCK THERE BILLS ON HUMAN RIGHTS THEY WANT TO OWN YOU AS A LAB RAT! - ENOUGH DAMAGE HAS BEEN CAUSED TO HUMANITY AND THESE CRIMINALS NOW WANT BRINGING TO FACE JUSTICE FOR THERE CRIMES ON ALL HUMANITY - "HANG EM HIGH"
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
COVID19 JABS LOOK WHATS CRACKING IN THE UK - OH NO! SAY IT AINT SO! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/IxCsr8ivkrSF/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
They are taking Australian children! - https://www.brighteon.com/7896ee63-ea68-47d3-b991-40e73b559759
COVID19 JABS LOOK WHATS CRACKING IN THE UK - OH NO! SAY IT AINT SO! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/IxCsr8ivkrSF/
vaxxed man now holds bluetooth electrical charge - https://www.brighteon.com/421e0a43-4ae5-4f69-918f-48b644dfe0f4
vaxxed pilots are just dropping out of the skys - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qvav7poJ6dDJ/
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