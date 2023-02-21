Create New Account
A CRITICAL MESSAGE FOR EAST PALESTINE from TheHIghwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Yesterday |

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/a-critical-message-for-east-palestine/

Hazardous material experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, offer crucial professional advice to residents near the Ohio trainwreck for mitigating their exposure to toxic material in the air and water, and provide tips for documenting contact with hazardous levels of chemicals.

#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio

POSTED: February 17, 2023

Keywords
ohiotammyclarkeastpalestinenorfolksouthernkristenmeghankelly

