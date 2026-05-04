Communion Ceremony, Non-denominational for individuals and groups

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ABOUT: When your soul needs to rest in the peace of God, from wherever you happen to be at the moment, listen as Chaplain Ann M. Wolf guides you through a personal or group experience of Communion, pausing to reflect on the profound meaning of this Ceremony. One does not have to be ordained to hold a Communion Ceremony, only have a desire to connect more deeply with Christ. Also, this Ceremony does not take the place of any tradition that your church might maintain, but rather becomes an alternate experience for any moment that you would like to take the spiritual pause that refreshes.
COMMUNION CEREMONY: Begins at 4 minutes/18 seconds
COMMUNION SERVICE SCRIPT: https://annmwolf.info/communion-service
BTC LESSONS/COMMUNION: https://becomingthechurch.info/btc-1-section-4-communion
SOZO STUDY/COMMUNION: https://becomingthechurch.info/ss1-communion-passover
CREDITS:
Credits:
Ceremony & Reading
By Chaplain & Dr. Ann M. Wolf
(D.H.L. & H.C.)
Soundtrack, “Thank You for Praying for Me,”
by Ann M. Wolf
Arranged & produced by Tracy Collins
Original content by Ann M. Wolf
Music © 2012, BMI, All Rights Reserved
“Communion Script” by Ann M. Wolf © 2014,
BMI, All Rights Reserved
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