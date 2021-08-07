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A quick minute at an overpass protest
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161 views • August 07, 2021
Overpasses For America, Oklahoma City chapter reminds the nation that Joe Biden is responsible for the deaths of Extortion 17 and Seal Team Six.
Join the growing movement here: https://gab.com/groups/6254
Join the growing movement here: https://gab.com/groups/6254
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