Ever hear about "Lifelog?" You know, the DARPA project to create an
automatically updated, itemized, organized, electronic list of every
interaction you have, every event you attend, every place you go, and
everything you do? The project that was announced as canceled the very
same day Facebook launched? Well, neither had I. In today's Thought for
the Day, we explore the Lifelog/Facebook "coincidence" and what it tells
us about our wired world.
🔗 All Credit To The Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-weird-darpa-facebook-coincidence-you-never-heard-about/
🔗 Ever notice how accepted it is that we are constantly being spied on?: https://old.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/8tm75u/ever_notice_how_accepted_it_is_that_we_are/e18lx1i/
🔗 Pentagon Kills Lifelog Project: https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/
🔗 Military Origins: Pentagon Shut Down LifeLog Project The Same Day Facebook Was Created: https://humansbefree.com/2021/04/military-origins-pentagon-shut-down-lifelog-project-the-same-day-facebook-was-created.html
