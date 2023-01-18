Ever hear about "Lifelog?" You know, the DARPA project to create an automatically updated, itemized, organized, electronic list of every interaction you have, every event you attend, every place you go, and everything you do? The project that was announced as canceled the very same day Facebook launched? Well, neither had I. In today's Thought for the Day, we explore the Lifelog/Facebook "coincidence" and what it tells us about our wired world.

🔗 All Credit To The Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/the-weird-darpa-facebook-coincidence-you-never-heard-about/

🔗 Ever notice how accepted it is that we are constantly being spied on?: https://old.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/8tm75u/ever_notice_how_accepted_it_is_that_we_are/e18lx1i/

🔗 Pentagon Kills Lifelog Project: https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/

🔗 Military Origins: Pentagon Shut Down LifeLog Project The Same Day Facebook Was Created: https://humansbefree.com/2021/04/military-origins-pentagon-shut-down-lifelog-project-the-same-day-facebook-was-created.html

