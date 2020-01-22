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The David Knight Show (22 Jan 20 Full Show)
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16 views • January 22, 2020
Topics:
- You can tell in 2 minutes who/why impeachment is being pushed
- Criminalizing journalism: Assange, Greenwald — will the left cheering censorship wake up?
- Central Banks are pushing climate change (a new profit center) & UN says “Climate Refuees” can’t be sent home
- A satirical view of how dd the left & Antifa “celebrated” MLK Day across the country
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- You can tell in 2 minutes who/why impeachment is being pushed
- Criminalizing journalism: Assange, Greenwald — will the left cheering censorship wake up?
- Central Banks are pushing climate change (a new profit center) & UN says “Climate Refuees” can’t be sent home
- A satirical view of how dd the left & Antifa “celebrated” MLK Day across the country
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/infowars-life/cleanse-and-boost-challenge-pack?ims=hqmmt&utm_campaign=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=IWL-CleanseBoost50offUV
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