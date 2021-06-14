THE SECRET WAR

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“The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all: it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed a standard citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.” - H. L. Mencken
http://thecrowhouse.com
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
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Christian Eriksen Heart Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2wDvaPjh_k
WHAT’S COMING IN 3 YEARS FOR VAXXINATED?
https://philosophers-stone.info/2021/06/12/whats-coming-in-3-years-for-vaxxinated-batmans-great-grandfather-founded-skull-and-bones/
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 5/28/2021
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/2021/06/04/weekly-summary-5-28-2021/?i=1
Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated in rural India
https://www.reuters.com/world/india/skull-crossbones-sign-given-unvaccinated-rural-india-2021-06-10/
Punjab province in Pakistan to block SIM cards and salaries of unvaccinated people
https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/punjab-province-in-pakistan-to-block-sim-cards-and-salaries-of-unvaccinated-people-1.1239324
Sage scientist says face masks should continue 'forever'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1448505/face-masks-here-to-stay-sage-scientist-june-21-evg
Moscow will give away free cars to people who get COVID vaccine
https://www.autoblog.com/2021/06/13/moscow-car-giveaway-covid-vaccines/
It is official. The United States Senate today announced: 'Corona is a lie'!
https://rumble.com/vigju7-it-is-official.-the-united-states-senate-today-announced-corona-is-a-lie.html
Andrews government secretly negotiating permanent pandemic laws to replace state of emergency
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/andrews-government-secretly-negotiating-permanent-pandemic-laws-to-replace-state-of-emergency-20210611-p5807t.html?fbclid=IwAR3mmjOr1w57t-6wBk930qnjvxqx7CYCV5YHCTCFQLauM-f1VKnrxIocuW0
Boris Johnson joins Scott Morrison's first meeting with US President Joe Biden at G7 summit
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/boris-johnson-joins-scott-morrison-s-first-meeting-with-us-president-joe-biden-at-g7-summit/ar-AAKZ5qa?ocid=msedgntp
Cornish singer and radio host Graham Hart admits spreading racial hatred
https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cornwall-news/cornish-singer-radio-host-graham-5497621?fbclid=IwAR3NEIRHPJwPlx_AI76GYLdLvbld-pP5ky7I6WGlXgiTjY_6zdasVBPA5B4
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART