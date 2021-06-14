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THE SECRET WAR
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751 views • June 14, 2021
TheCrowhouse


“The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all: it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed a standard citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.” - H. L. Mencken

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
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Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Christian Eriksen Heart Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2wDvaPjh_k

WHAT’S COMING IN 3 YEARS FOR VAXXINATED?
https://philosophers-stone.info/2021/06/12/whats-coming-in-3-years-for-vaxxinated-batmans-great-grandfather-founded-skull-and-bones/

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 5/28/2021
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/2021/06/04/weekly-summary-5-28-2021/?i=1

Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated in rural India
https://www.reuters.com/world/india/skull-crossbones-sign-given-unvaccinated-rural-india-2021-06-10/

Punjab province in Pakistan to block SIM cards and salaries of unvaccinated people
https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/punjab-province-in-pakistan-to-block-sim-cards-and-salaries-of-unvaccinated-people-1.1239324

Sage scientist says face masks should continue 'forever'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1448505/face-masks-here-to-stay-sage-scientist-june-21-evg

Moscow will give away free cars to people who get COVID vaccine
https://www.autoblog.com/2021/06/13/moscow-car-giveaway-covid-vaccines/

It is official. The United States Senate today announced: 'Corona is a lie'!
https://rumble.com/vigju7-it-is-official.-the-united-states-senate-today-announced-corona-is-a-lie.html

Andrews government secretly negotiating permanent pandemic laws to replace state of emergency
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/andrews-government-secretly-negotiating-permanent-pandemic-laws-to-replace-state-of-emergency-20210611-p5807t.html?fbclid=IwAR3mmjOr1w57t-6wBk930qnjvxqx7CYCV5YHCTCFQLauM-f1VKnrxIocuW0

Boris Johnson joins Scott Morrison's first meeting with US President Joe Biden at G7 summit
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/boris-johnson-joins-scott-morrison-s-first-meeting-with-us-president-joe-biden-at-g7-summit/ar-AAKZ5qa?ocid=msedgntp

Cornish singer and radio host Graham Hart admits spreading racial hatred
https://www.cornwalllive.com/news/cornwall-news/cornish-singer-radio-host-graham-5497621?fbclid=IwAR3NEIRHPJwPlx_AI76GYLdLvbld-pP5ky7I6WGlXgiTjY_6zdasVBPA5B4

Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART
Keywords
childrenmurdermaskgenocidethecrowhousedeathsvaersexperimentalinjectioncovid-19covid vaccinekill shot
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