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It's Time To Wake Up Neo
theDTrain
theDTrain
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33 views • December 06, 2021
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Freedom of Information Act slammed as ‘truly malign’
https://archive.md/aaNJF
In the wake of Austria's drastic lockdown of unvaccinated people, EU chief calls for throwing out Nuremberg Code
https://web.archive.org/web/20211202202812/https://thepostmillennial.com/eu-chief-nuremberg-code
Austria Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory for ALL Citizens, Those Who Refuse to Comply To Pay Steep Fines
https://web.archive.org/web/20211203133705/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/03/austria-makes-covid-19-vaccines-mandatory-for-all-citizens-those-who-refuse-to-comply-to-pay-steep-fines/
Germany Locks Down the Unvaccinated, Weighs Vaccine Mandate
https://archive.md/1w0ul
Italy begins lockdown of the unvaccinated: Only the double jabbed will be able to fully participate in public life using a 'super green pass' from TODAY
https://archive.md/LZbMe
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Number of deaths in Canada from 2001 to 2020
https://www.statista.com/statistics/443061/number-of-deaths-in-canada/
Canada - Historical Death Rate Data
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/CAN/canada/death-rate
Swedish Biohacker Advocates Use of Microchips to Record Covid-19 Vaccination Status
https://web.archive.org/web/20211203133746/https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/03/swedish-biohacker-advocates-use-of-microchips-to-record-covid-19-vaccination-status/
ONTARIO WILL LAUNCH DIGITAL ID CONTROL THIS YEAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1Qs6ac79y1B/
Would national vaccine mandates work in Canada? Experts aren't sure
https://archive.md/nfwA9
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Winter plan goes into effect Saturday night, 2 deaths, 97 new cases
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204230353/https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/covid-19-new-brunswick-winter-plan-christmas-shephard-1.6272151
These vaccines can also be edited against any future variants.
https://archive.md/OGojN#selection-617.146-617.208
Keywords
truthtyrannycovid
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