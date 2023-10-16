CNN so you are saying that you want to bomb iran without any evidence of any involvement in the attacks on israel? are you mad

CNN: “You are saying, that you want the United States and Israel to bomb Iran even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement in this attack?”
