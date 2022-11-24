Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11.23.22 The [email protected] info is going VIRAL! People cry for FREEDOM from IRANBRAZIL! [email protected] exposed! PRAY!
143 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Thursday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


November 23, 2022


Never would we believe that the MSM would finally start uncovering the PEDOS and trafficking.. it took them 3 years to catch up with us.. but is it happening. The JAB is tearing our families apart… not just the actual deaths.. but the warfare for truth has been hard. The Earth is waking up and the DEMONIC stronghold refuses to let go… like Pharoah.. .their hearts are hard.. let’s hope their destruction comes soon.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1wp7u0-11.23.22-the-jb-info-is-going-viral-people-cry-for-freedom-from-iranbrazil-.html


Keywords
iranfreedomcurrent eventstraffickingdeep statevaccinepedophilestyrannybraziljabshotinformation warinoculationinjectionltand we know

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket