LT of And We Know
November 23, 2022
Never would we believe that the MSM would finally start uncovering the PEDOS and trafficking.. it took them 3 years to catch up with us.. but is it happening. The JAB is tearing our families apart… not just the actual deaths.. but the warfare for truth has been hard. The Earth is waking up and the DEMONIC stronghold refuses to let go… like Pharoah.. .their hearts are hard.. let’s hope their destruction comes soon.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1wp7u0-11.23.22-the-jb-info-is-going-viral-people-cry-for-freedom-from-iranbrazil-.html
