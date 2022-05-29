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3D Printing - Did You Know?
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124 views • May 29, 2022
An overview of why buying 3 Printing is very good for America. How it directly affects local communities and provides work and resources instead of buying products made off-shore by multi-national behemoth corportations. Plus looking at where 3D printing has evolved to, things that most people do not know are being created by 3D printing.
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