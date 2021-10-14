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COMING TO A TOWN NEAR YOU. A short message of warning from a Brother in Christ that is sees what is happening in his area.
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92 views • October 14, 2021
A short message of warning from a Brother in Christ that is sees what is happening in his area as an issue brought on by the sins of the American people. Gods
people are coming to terms with the fact that we will not be able to vote in the changes needed in our country but the only answer is to Repent and God
will relent and heal our land.
people are coming to terms with the fact that we will not be able to vote in the changes needed in our country but the only answer is to Repent and God
will relent and heal our land.
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