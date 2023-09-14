Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE MASK & CLIMATE LOCKDOWN & DIGITAL CURRENCY & 15 MINUTE CITY & CARBON TAX BLITZ IS COMING!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
247 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
209 views
Published Yesterday

Kevin J. Johnston and Chris Sky talk about the BLITZ that is coming; they are going to hit us with EVERYTHING at the same time!

This is BAD, but it can be beat! JUST SAY NO, DO NOT COMPLY, FIGHT EVERYTHING IN THE COURTS, sue the HELL out of our politicians! Let's fight these lies!

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
corruptionliespoliticiansclimatechangecourtsfightlockdownsjustsaynodonotcomplymasksareback

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket