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Grid Down Comms Series Pt 5. Quick Pi Kit
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69 views • January 18, 2021
Quick Pi Kit by Jay Doscher over at Back7.co running a Raspberry Pi 4 and an official Raspberry Pi 7" Touchscreen. Link: https://back7.co/
Using Jason's (KM4ACK) Build a Pi script. It contains a pretty thorough suite of amateur radio tools for various methods of off grid communications when coupled with an amateur radio. Or you could just use it as a basic Linux based computer.
Using Jason's (KM4ACK) Build a Pi script. It contains a pretty thorough suite of amateur radio tools for various methods of off grid communications when coupled with an amateur radio. Or you could just use it as a basic Linux based computer.
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