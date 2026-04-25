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Overlooked Bible verses that you need to read (9)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 27, 2025.


There are 31,102 Bible verses in the King James Bible. Undoubtedly, there are several Bible verses that some of us may overlook or may misunderstand their significance. And it’s not just Bible verses but also Bible passages that are crucially important for us to understand their true meaning and how they impact our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, Emmanuel, Yeshua.


The majority of Christians know about John 3:16 and John 14:6 but there are several other Bible verses and Bible passages that deserve our attention. Since the Bible is the holy written of God according to John 17:17, let’s look at a few Bible verses and Bible passages that require your attention.


Let’s continue our study with a few Bible verses and passages from the New Testament, which like the Old Testament, testifies of Christ when He was the Word.


1. 1 Peter 1:15-16

2. 1 Peter 1:23

3. 1 John 1:1-5

4. 1 John 2:3-4

5. 1 John 2:15-17

6. 1 John 3:4

7. 1 John 5:3


I hope this long study has helped you to appreciate Bible verses or Bible passages in the New Testament that you may have overlooked and that these verses will strengthen your faith in Christ and your obedience to Him.


Similar studies will be delivered by yours truly over the next few months.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimbible versesimmanuelgodheadfather godversesalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforteroverlookedfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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