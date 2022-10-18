Biden Green Lights ‘Biblical End Times’ In Eerie Soul Stealing Executive Order!

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For More Information See:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gates-foundation-gives-200-million-to-help-establish-global-digital-id-system-of-surveillance/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/bill-gates-foundation-donated-200-million-expand-digital-surveillance-system/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2022/09/gates-foundation-unga-global-fund-replenishment-commitment
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/SDG_Guidelines_AUG_2019_Final.pdf
https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal16
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/democrats-push-for-chinese-style-surveillance-in-the-us-as-digital-id-comes-to-canada/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/canada-partners-with-the-wef-to-unleash-digital-ids-is-the-us-next_4671688.html
https://ktdi.org/
https://fcw.com/congress/2022/07/digital-id-bill-sees-action-house-and-senate/374552/
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/GO/GO00/20220714/115007/BILLS-117-HR4258-M000087-Amdt-1.pdf