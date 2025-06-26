JESUS HATING YID CONFESSES ₪ TO CRUCIFYING CHRISTIAN PASTOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Note the bastardization of the Serenity Prayer behind the murderer that is being promoted 🔯
#breakingnews #politics #viral
This man confesses doing horrific acts to a Christian pastor--including crucifying him.
Stream episode 1 of SEPARATED today: https://separated.dailycaller.com/opt...
Watch "Pedo Hunters" Here: https://pedohunters.dailycaller.com/?...
Watch 'Cleaning Up Kamala' here: https://cleaningupkamala.dailycaller....
Join our WhatsApp channel! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vask...
Become a Daily Caller PATRIOT: https://dailycaller.com/subscribe/
Visit our website: https://www.dailycaller.com
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/W5junb
Or follow on Instagram: https://goo.gl/mhVr1Y
#breakingnews #politics #viral #news #crime #crimenews #newsupdate #dailynews #compilation
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1WddA_c-8Y
Thumbnail: https://voz.us/en/society/250626/26238/arizona-suspected-pastor-crucified-had-list-of-christian-leaders-to-kill.html