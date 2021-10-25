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Video Advice: Another 'Type' of Lockdown Coming Soon... [25.10.2021]
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222 views • October 25, 2021
#Agenda2030 - 'Red meat could be banned in the coming years, among other things.'
8,445 views Oct 25, 2021
Video Advice
2.78M subscribers
https://youtu.be/N7cJj3Tnn1Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Script by: https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/
Voice over by Video Advice
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
8,445 views Oct 25, 2021
Video Advice
2.78M subscribers
https://youtu.be/N7cJj3Tnn1Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Script by: https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/
Voice over by Video Advice
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle
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