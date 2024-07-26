Moment Lancet visits Ukrainian drone launch point on right bank of Dnepr

Ukrainian UAV crew activity was identified at the drone launch point on the right bank of the Dnepr River in Kherson. They launched the drone but it was not ready and returned to the place at the same time as Russian Lancet kamikaze drone attacked the site and exploded! The work of the enemy crew ended earlier than planned, where Lancet as a real game changer in the field has carried out 2,100 successful attacks during the two years of the war.

