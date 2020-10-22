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10/22/2020 -- West Coast USA Volcanoes + Earthquake activity increase -- M3.0+ spreads across plate
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77 views • October 22, 2020
Hot spots have appeared in the forests of the Pacific Northwest surrounding volcanic and plate shifting locations. Additionally, explosions are now taking place inside these tremoring areas which are littered with hot spots across the region.
See the tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
See the hot spots here: (greater area view) https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Zoom in on vancouver view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Colorado natural color fire view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Zoom in on colorado fire view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
See the tremors here: https://pnsn.org/tremor/
See the hot spots here: (greater area view) https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Zoom in on vancouver view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Colorado natural color fire view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Zoom in on colorado fire view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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