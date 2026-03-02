THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 99: The Greatest Story Ever Told

The invasion of Canaan began when Jesus instructed Joshua to eradicate the inhabitants of the Promised Land with extreme prejudice; however, the descendants of Abraham were enticed by the remaining Canaanites to embrace pagan gods, orgies, and child sacrifice.

This led to the time of the judges and the moral failures of God’s people repeatedly brought divine judgments from which they sought deliverance. This in turn led to the time of the kings and Israel blossomed as a nation. King Solomon started out great but the supernatural wisdom bestowed upon him was manipulated by Lucifer and Israel’s third king laid the foundation for the future antichrist and the deadly Kabbalah became a curse from which the people never recovered.

It was a brutal time as most of the Hebrews adopted what Satan had to offer, but Jesus was able to maintain a remnant that would eventually give the world the Messiah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1901.pdf

RLJ-1901 -- FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



