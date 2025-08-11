Run the Race: Faith 🙌 Without Weights 💪

In Hebrews 11, we see the heroes of faith — men and women who trusted God against all odds. Then Hebrews 12 calls us to do the same: “Let us lay aside every weight and the sin which so easily entangles, and let us run with endurance the race set before us.” 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Captain Mike is walking us through what it means to strip off everything that slows us down — distractions, fear, sin, and unbelief — so we can run free. How? By looking to Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith.

When the road feels hard, we “consider Him who endured such opposition from sinners,” so we won’t grow weary or lose heart. 💪

💡 Takeaway: The race isn’t about speed — it’s about endurance, keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, and throwing off every weight that keeps us from finishing strong.

