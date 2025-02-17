Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things

The Last American Vagabond





Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the new Stargate Project, its focus on mRNA and artificial intelligence, and how this connects to the Internet of Bodies, the Internet of Things, and where they intersect, in the Internet if Bio-Nano Things. This is where our world has been for some time, unfortunately many are still unaware of this alarming reality. Today we will be discussing our concerns regarding this project and where this all appears to be going.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/IMA-stargate-mrna-IoBNT





Panel Links: https://x.com/solari_the https://x.com/SlowNewsDayShow

https://x.com/hrvojepm

https://x.com/kit_knightly

https://x.com/DBrozeLiveFree

https://x.com/TLAVagabond





Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064





Get A Privacy Phone/Laptop & Support TLAV (Promo code TLAV50) https://abovephone.com/?above=tlav





Get TLAV Apparel:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/





Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research





Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/

https://www.spotfund.com/story/3690ba65-c20e-4b09-adf1-013c27d6488d

https://www.paychute.com/c/b7c68a5b-d437-444c-973b-e0413a5e07c3

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond

https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/





Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp





Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:

http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867





The Last American Vagabond Links:

Sovern: https://sovren.media/u/tlavagabond/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond

Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/

Telegram: https://t.me/TLAVagabond

VK: https://vk.com/id504366611

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_last_american_vagabond/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thelastamericanvagabond

Getter: https://gettr.com/user/tlavagabond

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TLAVagabond

Locals: https://thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Vagabond-Censored-103475109010293/

Memo: https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13

MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f





#IndependentMediaAlliance #Stargate #IoBNT





"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”