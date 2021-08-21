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(The Science Agenda to Exterminate Blacks). This video was first posted on YouTube three years before COVID-19 (Plan-demic), but was subsequently band for its truthful contents.
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217 views • August 21, 2021
This video was first posted on YouTube on Nov 7, 2017 but was subsequently band by YouTube. The video lecture documents the pattern of heavy metals poisoning, medical experimentation, organ harvesting, covert fertility task forces and other tactics that seek to eliminate blacks from our planet. These genocidal tactics are carried out in the name of science and medicine via the following vectors:
• Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President's science advisor)
• Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan) Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
• Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa) Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency) Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines -- medical cannibalism
• Food supply (laced with infertility chemicals, confirmed by the New York Times quoting a U.S. President's science advisor)
• Water supply (heavy metals poisoning, as we recently witnessed in Flint, Michigan) Medical experimentation (Tuskegee, Guatemalan prisoner experiments funded by the U.S. government, etc.)
• Immunization campaign (covert sterilization of young women in Africa) Cancer (disproportionately affects people of darker skin color due to vitamin D deficiency) Abortion activities that target blacks in order to harvest baby organ tissue for use in vaccines -- medical cannibalism
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